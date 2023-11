Palestinians gun men from the Jenin Palestinian refugee camp wait near the hospital for the bodies of killed fighters to be released for burial following an Israeli military raid on the refugee camp, in Jenin in the occupied northern West Bank on October 30, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces killed five Palestinians on October 29, 2023, across the occupied West Bank, health officials said, raising to more than 110 the death toll in surging violence there since the start of the Gaza war.,Image: 818051327, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no