epa08938183 A woman holds a paper that says 'I beat covid' in the 28 de Agosto Hospital, in Manaus, Brazil, 14 January 2021. Manaus, the largest city in the Brazilian Amazon, faces a curfew of eleven hours a day from Thursday, between 19.00 and 6.00 the following day, before the sanitary collapse caused by the COVID-19 that forced the authorities to send their patients to other cities due to, among other reasons, lack of oxygen supplies. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves