epa06177415 The British HMS Duncan at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, 01 September 2017. The Type 45 destroyer is currently leading NATO's Standing Maritime Naval Group 2 (SNMG2), providing reassurance and deterrence in the Mediterranean, as well as commanding NATO's counter migration activity in the Aegean. For the next 12 months, the Royal Navy is commanding two of the four NATO Standing Naval Forces, demonstrating the UK's commitment to and leadership within the alliance. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS