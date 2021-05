This handout photograph taken on May 4, 2021 and released by the SDIS34 (Departmental Fire and Rescue Service of the Herault department) on May 5, 2021 shows a young grey whale nicknamed Wally, that has strayed far from the Pacific, swimming off the French Mediterranean coast, near Palavas-Les-Flots, southern France. A young grey whale has been sighted off the southern French coast in recent days, lost in the Mediterranean and trying unsuccessfully to make it back to its natural habitat, the northern Pacific, the national network for the rescue of sea mammals said. The whale, some eight metres long (26 feet) and around 15 months old, had already been seen off Morocco in March, and then again in Italian waters, first near Naples, then Rome and then Genoa.,Image: 609363417, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SDIS34 " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia