The green cardigan Nirvana rock icon Kurt Cobain's wore for the band's 1993 MTV Unplugged performance is going up for auction and expected to fetch an incredible $300,000 USD.It even has a cigarette burn hole in itThe Manhattan brand sweater is a blend of acrylic, mohair and Lycra with five-button closure although one button is missing.It has two exterior pockets, a burn hole and discolouration near left pocket and discoloration on right pocket. It is now being sold by Specialist Hollywood saleroom Julien's Auctions.Nirvana performed the Unplugged show on November 18, 1993.Cobain died from a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head on April 5 the following year.The sweater was obtained from Cobain's close friend Jackie Farry who became personal assistant to the star and his wife Courtney Love.