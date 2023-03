O falsă psihiatră, demascată după 20 de ani, a fost condamnată în Marea Britanie. Ce pedeapsă a primit

Zholia Alemi, 55, leaving Carlisle Crown Court. See SWNS stort SWLEfraud; 88yo woman whose signature appeared on neighbour’s will allegedly forged by NHS psychiatrist as part of a £1.3 million fraud told Carlisle Crown she knew nothing about it. The evidence was given by 88-year-old Joan Grisdale, who said Dr Zholia Alemi asked her and another neighbour living near a Keswick property owned by wealthy widow Gillian Belham to sign a blank piece of paper.,Image: 391128037, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email [email protected] , Model Release: no