I had a very busy day getting packages ready to go to the mail and I ended up taking them to the mailbox and got there right before it closed so perfect timing and it was a very busy day but very productive and I'm very happy. I deleted my prior post that I made about an incident today because it wasn't all that bad the day wasn't all that bad that situation was bad and it did they hit a nerve with me but I met people throughout the day at Walgreens and then at the at the post office and people were so kind and so interested in my story and this lady brought two of her grandchildren to come up and see me and a little boy looked at me and he exclaimed, "WOW YOU'RE A DRAGON!". The lady said she was fascinated so she wanted her grandkids to see me. Further made my day when the attendant that was waiting on me at the post office Mike, he asked me if I was not just a transgender but also trans-species reptilian? I was floored and it also made my day that he would say that or ask that question. More and more people out in public see me as a reptilian and I love it and I love talking to people everywhere about being a trans-species. People are fascinated when I tell them my story. It that happens a lot out in public, most are not afraid of me and people bring their children up to see me. It's all those good moments and all those good people and all the good Juju and all the love that I get from random strangers everywhere that make having to deal with assholes worth the while. #tiamatdragonlady #tiamat #ModSquad #modify #metamorphosis #modifyii #bodymodification #transspecies #transgender #m2f

