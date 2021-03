November 17, 2020, Corvallis, Oregon, United States: The future may be electric vehicles, especially with phasing out of petrol and diesel cars by 2030 in the UK, but the shocking aftermath of a Tesla crash this week has highlighted the dangers of the technology. ..Police in Corvallis, Oregon issued a warning to the public after a Tesla crash on Tuesday (17 Nov) left an area littered with hundreds of hazardous battery cells and sending some crashing into residences and starting a fire on a bed. ..The 2019 Tesla S model was destroyed after losing control while speeding in excess of 100 mph. It sheared a power pole off at the base, and struck and knocked over two trees and a telephone junction box...The driver escaped on foot, but was later found and taken to hospital with minor injuries and charged with offences including DUII (driving under the influence of intoxicants)...Some Tesla models feature a battery pack weighing 1,200 lb (540 kg) and containing 7,104 lithium-ion battery cells...Corvallis PD explained: “The damage from the collision caused the batteries from the Tesla to enter two different residences by breaking through the windows, one landing on a person’s lap and the second landing on a bed, catching the bedding on fire. A tire was ripped from the car during the collision and struck the second story siding of a nearby apartment complex with such force that it ruptured the water pipes within the wall, destroying the bathroom to the apartment and flooding the downstairs portion of the apartment as well. ..“In connection with the crash involving the Tesla, the Corvallis Police Department and Corvallis Fire Department want to make the community aware of potentially hazardous batteries in the area of the NW Walnut and NW Fairlawn. ..“During the crash, the Tesla car broke apart causing hundreds of small batteries, which power the vehicle to spread across the area. A concerted effort was made,Image: 569730590, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * United Kingdom Rights OUT *, Model Release: no