O țară, două războaie: Ucraina, prinsă între pandemia Covid și conflictul din est

6520085 16.04.2021 First сonscripts wearing protective face masks are pictured at a military college, in Donetsk, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Ukraine. Donetsk Peoples Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin announced the first draft campaign in the republic. The order was signed and entered into effect on March 25. Its implementation will be supervised by DPR military commissioner Alexander Malkovsky. Sergey Averin