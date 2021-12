O veveriță pofticioasă a fost salvată după ce a rămas blocată în tubul de hrană pentru păsări

- Scunthorpe, UK -20211224-Unlucky Squirrel Gets Stuck During Search For Christmas Nuts A greedy squirrel looking for Christmas nuts needed a helping hand after getting his chunky body wedged in a birdfeeder - like Santa stuck in a chimney! RSPCA animal rescuer inspector Claire Mitchell was called to a garden in Lime Grove, Scunthopre, on Friday (December 17) when the resident spotted the stricken squirrel. The squirrel had managed to get inside a bird feeder head first searching for a feast of nuts - but got himself stuck! The not-so-crafty critter was unable to get back out and was left in an undignified position with his body wedged in the top of the feeder with just his feet dangling from the bottom. Fortunately the resident noticed the squirrel was struggling and saw in his eagerness to escape the feeder was on the floor - so called the RSPCA for help Claire said: “This greedy boy must have gone in and obviously had such a good feed on his Christmas nuts he was unable to exit. If you encounter a squirrel caught in a bird feeder, do not try to free the animal yourself as you may risk hurting the animal or yourself. Instead monitor the situation and call the RSPCA emergency line on 0300 1234 999. -PICTURED: Squirrel -,Image: 649336249, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Squirrel, Credit line: Profimedia