epa05492606 Russian Special forces officers stand guard in a cordoned off area as the Federal Security Service (FSB) conducts an operation against wanted members of illegal armed units from the North Caucasus, in St. Petersburg, Russia, 17 August 2016. The FSB department in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region is holding the operation in an apartment block to detain individuals who are federally wanted on the counts of participation in illegal armed units in the North Caucasus region, a report seen by Interfax said. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV