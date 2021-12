epa09636892 German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a German Social Democrats (SPD) party conference in Berlin, Germany, 11 December 2021. The party voted overwhelmingly a week earlier to sign off on the coalition agreement to form a new government with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), ultimately putting its candidate in the federal Chancellery, replacing Angela Merkel. EPA-EFE/ADAM BERRY / POOL