epa09409533 A man gets his body temperature checked before receiving a dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination in Medan, Indonesia, 11 August 2021. Indonesian autorities extended Covid-19 emergency restrictions for Java and Bali from 10 to 16 August 2021 and for outside Java and Bali from 10 to 23 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI