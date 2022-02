Avertisment al OMS: Pandemia a lăsat un "munte" de deşeuri medicale care pot fi periculoase

epaselect epa09626606 A worker wearing PPE puts used Covid-19 vaccine vials in a microwave machine in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 December 2021 (issued 07 December 2021). An organization called Health Environment and Climate Action Foundation (HECAF), with the support of the Nepalese government, has taken the initiative to collect empty vials, syringes, gloves, masks, etc. from Covid-19 vaccination centers throughout the Kathmandu Valley. According to Mahesh Nakarmi, Chairman of HECAF, about 800,000 used syringes and empty vials have been safely managed through a Bio-Medical Treatment System. During the process workers put waste in a shredding machine and burn them about 30 minutes in 100 degree temperature. The outcome of the treated waste will be sent to landfill sites. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 26 million Covid-19 vaccines from Vero cell, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and BioNTech / Pfizer have been brought to Nepal so far. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA