epa09991723 Evacuees from Mykolayiv wait at a railway station in Odesa, southwestern Ukraine, 02 June 2022, before traveling to the west of Ukraine or other countries. Mykolayiv authorities called on locals to leave some regions of the city amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 6.8 million refugees have fled Ukraine, and a further 7.7 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine since. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO