epa02811353 An Afghan boy has a meal as he sits with his mother on a roadside in Herat, Afghanistan, 06 July 2011. Afghanistan, one of the world's poorest countries and ravaged by decades of war, faces severe food shortages. The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) had announced on 20 June 2011 that food assistance for millions of vulnerable Afghans is to be cut by half due to a lack of funding. EPA/JALIL REZAYEE