epa08152090 A passenger arrives wearing a mask at Terminal 4, Heathrow Airport, London, Britain, 22 January 2020. Britain will monitor flights arriving from China as a precautionary measure after the spread of a new coronavirus. The respiratory virus was first detected in Wuhan, China, and can be passed between humans. So far it has confirmed cases at the USA, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER