BUCHAREST, March 31, 2020 A Romanian policeman and a soldier check people for papers regarding their movements in downtown Bucharest, Romania, March 30, 2020. Romania announced a nationwide lockdown from Wednesday morning. The country entered a state of emergency on March 16 after the number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 100. (Photo by Cristian CristelXinhua) (Credit Image: © Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)