„Căutăm femei care să ne țină copiii în brațe”. Apelul dintr-o gară din Ucraina care a salvat 75 de orfani

epa04375290 An employee holds a baby who was evacuated to the 'Antoshka' orphanage in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, 30 August, 2014. About 70 children have been evacuated to the orphanage from Donetsk and Makeevka orphanages due to fighting between militants and Ukrainian forces in the areas. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he is convinced the European Union will lay the groundwork on 30 August for new sanctions against Russia, expressing hope that they will push Moscow into peacefully settling tensions with Kiev. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY