GAZA, Oct. 15, 2023 -- Displaced Palestinians temporarily live in a school in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Oct. 15, 2023. The United Nations estimated that more than half a million people in the Gaza Strip were displaced from their residences, noting that the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees received about 64 percent of those displaced in 102 emergency shelters, with difficulties providing essential services. Profimedia Images