Members of the Chabad of Evanston, Ill., attend a prayer vigil for Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Evanston, Ill. Judith and Natalie are missing while visiting relatives in Nahal Oz for Simchat Torah, a festive Jewish holiday that marks the conclusion of the annual reading of the Torah. Sigal is the sister of Natalie's father Uri / Profimedia Images