In this photo taken from a footage released on Sept. 22, 2020 by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, a rocket launches from a missile system at the Ashuluk military base in Southern Russia. Russian Air Defense systems successfully repelled aerial strike during joined military drills in the south of Russia. The drills, expected to be held in Black Sea and Caspian sea waters, will take place until September 26th. Belarus, Armenia, China, Pakistan and Myanmar will also take part in the exercises.,Image: 684700032, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. Handout - Government Produced AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY MANDATORY CREDIT., Model Release: no