epa08524042 People pose for pictures next to a bus supporting US President Donald J. Trump in Keystone, South Dakota, USA, 02 July 2020. US President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to visit Mt. Rushmore on 03 July to celebrate the Independence Day holiday, during which there will be a fireworks display. The monument features the stone carvings of US Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY