A spinal implant has helped a paralysed man take his first steps in three years.Researchers used electrical stimulation on the spinal cord of American Jared Chinnock and intense physical therapy to help him move his legs, stand and make step-like motions.Chinnock, 26, from Wisconsin, injured his spinal cord in the middle of his back after a snow mobile accident,It left him unable to move or feel anything below the middle of his torso.The study at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota started with Chinnock going through 22 weeks of physical therapy. He had three training sessions a week to prepare his muscles for attempting tasks during spinal cord stimulation.Following physical therapy, he underwent surgery to implant an electrode in the epidural space near the spinal cord below the injured area. The electrode is connected to a computer-controlled device under the skin in his abdomen. This device, for which Mayo Clinic received permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, sends electrical current to the spinal cord, enabling the patient to create movementAfter a three-week recovery period from surgery, Chinnock resumed physical therapy with stimulation settings adjusted to enable movements. In the first two weeks, he was able to control his muscles while lying on his side, resulting in leg movements.He could also make step-like motions while lying on his side and standing with partial support and stand independently using his arms on support bars for balance.Intentional, or volitional, movement means the patient's brain is sending a signal to motor neurons in his spinal cord to move his legs purposefully.Mayo Clinic director and co-principal investigator Kristin Zhao said:" "This has really set the tone for our post-surgical rehabilitation – trying to use that function the patient recovered to drive even more return of abilities."