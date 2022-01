Tashkent, Uzbekistan - November 9, 2021: New Paxlovid Pill For COVID. Oral antiviral Paxlovid pills reduces COVID-19 risks. Pfizers paxlovid lowers,Image: 642963595, License: Royalty-free, Restrictions: Contributor country restriction: Worldwide, Worldwide. Contributor usage restriction: Advertising and promotion, Consumer goods. Contributor media restriction: {324DC2EC-1DC3-4E92-B8B4-7F6B3BEEB821}, {324DC2EC-1DC3-4E92-B8B4-7F6B3BEEB821}., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia