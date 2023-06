Swedish soldiers take part in a military presentation of the medium-range Patriot air defense missile system, as well as the short range RBS 98 missile system in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Sweden’s largest military drills in 30 years, the Aurora 2023, are in full swing across large parts of the Scandinavian country. On the weekend, the mock-battle shifted south with a temporary deployment of the country’s US-manufactured Patriot medium-range air defense system.,Image: 772910645, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no