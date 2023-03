epa10209592 A handout photo taken from a Danish F-16 jet on 27 September 2022 and made available by the Danish Defence Command shows a gas leak of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline off Bornholm, Denmark, Baltic Sea. The Danish energy agency confirmed 27 September 2022 three gas leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. EPA-EFE/Danish Defence Command / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES