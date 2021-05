epa09025766 (FILE) - A health worker takes part in an exercise to cull and destroy poultry affected by the H5N8 virus, also known as bird flu at a poultry farm in Glinik, Poland 19 December 2016 (reissued 20 February 2021). Russian authorities on 20 February 2021 said they had detected the first human case of Highly Contagious Bird Flu H5N8 after seven people tested positive for H5N8 at a poultry farm in southern Russia. EPA-EFE/LECH MUSZYNSKI POLAND OUT