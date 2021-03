epa09045799 A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) removes the stitches from a homeless man in a hotel in Prague, Czech Republic, 01 March 2021 (issued 02 March 2021). Lockdown and measures against COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus led to the temporary closure of hotels in the Czech Republic. Councilors in Prague, the capital of the country with one of the largest infection rates in the EU, took the opportunity to rent these tourist place and accommodate homeless people who tested positive for coronavirus. The City of Prague in cooperation with the Center of Social Services of Prague, opened the first 'Covid house' in a 4-star hotel in November 2020. Currently there are three facilities in Prague with a capacity for 181 people. According to the Czech Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, it is estimated that there are about 3,250 homeless people in Prague, and the incidence of COVID-19 disease among them is increasing. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK