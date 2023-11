Protesters take part in a demonstration in support of Palestinians and to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza at Place de la Republique in Brussels, on November 11, 2023. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza / Profimedia Images