epa09398957 Seized packages of about 1.4 tons of cocaine, in San Luis La Herradura, El Salvador, 05 August 2021. A shipment of about 1.4 tons of cocaine recently seized by the Naval Force of El Salvador in international waters was destined for Mexico and came from South America, according to the Salvadoran Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro. The detainees, whose identities were not disclosed, are three Mexicans, two Ecuadorians and one Colombian, from whose countries El Salvador has requested information. EPA-EFE/VLADIMIR CHICAS