A nurse prepares a dose of Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech during a mass vaccination program to immunize Elderlies more that 60 years of age at Toluca Technological Institute. Toluca, Mexico, March 26, 2021. Mexico has published revised figures indicating that the number of deaths caused by coronavirus is 60 % higher than previously reported. More than 321,000 people are now believed to have died from Covid-19 in the country. The revised toll places Mexico with the second highest number of Covid-related deaths in the world, after the US. Photo by Amaresh V. Narro/Eyepix/ABACAPRESS.COM