epa08396799 (FILE) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends wreath laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, 02 March 2019 (reissued 01 May 2020). According to the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) Kim Jong-un has made a public appearance at the opening of a fertiliser factory on 01 May 2020, his first public appearance since 12 April. The report was not independently verified and no pictures were provided. EPA-EFE/JORGE SILVA / POOL