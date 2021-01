epa08951544 U.S. President Donald Trump (L), gestures while arriving with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump to a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, before the inauguration of Joe Biden as US President in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America. EPA-EFE/STEFANI REYNOLDS/ POOL