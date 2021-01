epa08947560 A person walks through the public art display 'Field of Flags', made up of over 200,000 flags intended to represent the American people who are unable to attend the upcoming presidential inauguration, across the National Mall in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 18 January 2021. Joe Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th US President on 20 January. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE