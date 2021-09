epa09442482 An Indian woman holds the grill of a gate as she stand in a queue to receive a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19 during a mass vaccination drive, in Mumbai, India, 02 September 2021. According to Union health ministry, India crossed administering 660 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 50 percent of the population has received the first dose in India. India recorded 47,092 new Covid-19 cases and 509 deaths in the 24 hours. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI