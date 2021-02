epa08803298 Live minks wait for their turn to be collected and processed to fur, at the mink fur farm which consists of 3000 mother minks and their cubs on their farm near Naestved, Denmark, 06 November 2020. The furs are stored in three freezers before selling them, as the minks on their farm are not affected by corona and there have been no corona cases in mink on Zealand and Funen. Mink farms throughout Denmark have been ordered by the government to cull all animals to prevent the spread of a new discovered mutated coronavirus. EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen DENMARK OUT