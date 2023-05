WARSAW, POLAND - MAY 15: Newly delivered M142 HIMARS rocket launch system is seen presented in Warsaw, Poland on May 15, 2023. Poland acquired multiple rocket launchers from the United States and the first supply of the equipment were presented. Currently HIMARS launchers are being used with successes in Ukraine and it's an important part of the American military aid for Ukraine. Jakub Porzycki / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 776027908, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no