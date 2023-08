Polish border guards drive past the migrants stuck at the Belarusian side of the border wall. A group of 30 migrants and refugees from Iraq and Syria seeking asylum, including more than 10 children, has been stuck at Poland's border wall with Belarus for three days. Belarusian border guards are not allowing them to turn back to Belarus. Activist Marta Staniszewska form the Grupa Granica (Border Group) organization, who spoke with the migrants, said, that "Belarusian services told the migrants if they return, they will be beaten, or that they will even kill them". Migrants at the Polish-Belarusian border wall in Bialowieza - 28 May 2023 / Profimedia Images