A protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask and gestures in Parliament Square during the demonstration. Thousands of protesters gathered in Westminster to protest against COVID-19 vaccinations, vaccine passports, and coronavirus restrictions, with many demonstrators calling the pandemic a 'hoax'. Anti-vaccination protest in London, UK - 24 Jul 2021,Image: 623155490, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia