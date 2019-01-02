Tânăra a observat o mușcătură mică pe gleznă, dar nu a luat-o în seamă. O lună mai târziu, micul semn s-a transformat într-o umflătură care creștea pe zi ce trece, potrivit metro.co.uk.
Sylwia a ajuns la urgențe la spital și a fost diagnosticată cu fasceita necrozantă, infecţie bacteriană rară, care poate distruge pielea şi ţesuturile moi de sub ea, incluzând grăsimea şi ţesutul care acoperă muşchii. Pentru că aceste ţesuturi mor rapid, o persoană cu fasceita necrozantă se spune că este infectată cu o bacterie „mâncătoare de carne”, în mod special Streptococcus pyogenes.
Tânăra a fost băgată imediat în operație, fiind îndepărtată zona infectată. Din fericire, bacteria nu a apucat să facă ravagii.
Dar la câteva luni de la operație, Sylwia a observat că sistemul ei digestiv nu mai asimilează nimic din ce mânca, având tot felul de probleme din cauza asta.
„Pentru că am fost pe o mulțime de antibiotice care ucid toate bacteriile bune din intestin, stomacul meu a fost făcut praf și mă simțeam teribil, ca în cele mai rele vremuri de când începusem să fiu vegană”, a povestit tânăra care renunțase la carne din anul 2008.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Its been a while since I made a post. Some people have been asking if im still carnivore- of course I am. I was scrolling through my old pictures and came across an old pic from post MRSA when i decided to go back to vegan diet for #guthealth . The first week of it i did feel good but then my brain just went crazy and i could #binge on pounds of avocados and other #vegan foods. Id go to bed stuffed, could obviously barely sleep through the night, I could basically sleep on the toilet bc of the constant need to ?. And then fast forward to finding #carnivorediet almost a year ago and now thriving (minus the broken knee, still working on that). Ive experienced so many health benefits from going #carnivore that eating anything else just doesnt make sense to me….so long as i stay away from dairy, thats crack cocaine for me and doesnt give me the same #brainpower as a good ole #steak does. In the past few months there were few podcasts that came out criticizing carnivore diet but in all of them them the conclusion was we just dont have enough studies to know'. we dont? Humans became humans because of meat, thats a good enough study for me. Ive experimented with vegan diet and trashed my health, my bones are still recovering from that experiment. For now ill keep #feasting on my steaks and enjoying every bit of it…and yes, i lick my plate ? #meatheals #meatosis #biohacking #keto #primal #primalhealth #hollisticbiohacking #exvegan #whole30
Din 2011 ea a reînceput să mânce carne după ce se simțea slăbită. Dar după trauma suferită, ea a început să țină o dietă bazată doar pe carne.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
When it comes to optimal health or just plain feeling good, what comes first? The right diet or the right environment'? I was pondering this question for a while and realized just like everything else its probably very individual. For me finding a way of eating that made my brain function human again was the first step. Is #carnivorediet right for you? I dont know but if you need help figuring it out schedule a consult with me and well get to the bottom of it. —______——______________—————_______I love the sun, its one power source i dont take for granted. Live by the Sun, love by the Moon', time to make some changes to live by the sun majority of the time. #health #sunheals #photobiomodulation #light #magnetism #biohacking @grounding_austinnorlin thank u for the pic ??
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Its been 5 months of carnivore diet. What started as a 30 day experiment continues and just might never end. In the past all my #dietexperiment s would mess with my head and often end in massive binge on forbidden food'. Thoughts like when is the end of this?! I cant wait to stuff my face (insert your favorite food)' were pretty normal. theres none of that on carnivore diet…no cravings, no feeling tired, no missing anything (food wise at least). How long will I keep going? I dont know. All my blood work looks great not that i even care what it looks like anymore bc how i feel means more to me than any blood number. Do I think EVERYONE should go carnivore? No, its definitely not for everyone but it sure is worth a fair try. You do you and led me do me…im of to getting my sun in, my fresh air in, my nature in, and of course my #steaks in. ✌??? …its little things that tickle my soul. . . . . . #carnivore #meatheals #keto #lchf #zerocarb #lowcarb #ketogenic #intermittentfasting #ketogenicdiet #ketodiet #worldcarnivoretribe #fitness #ketofam #abs #lowcarbhighfat #food #ketosis #ketolifestyle #weightloss #carnivoreketo #healthy #foodie #ketolife #paleo #sugarfree #transformationtuesday #meat
FOTO INSTAGRAM
