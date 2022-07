epa10072815 Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrives to pay his respects to late Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari as the coffin lies in state at the City Hall in Rome, Italy, 15 July 2022. Scalfari, who died on 14 July at the age of 98, founded two of Italy's most important news publications, daily newspaper La Repubblica and investigative journalism weekly 'L'Espresso'. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI