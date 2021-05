Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds, stand in Downing Street, London. Johnson has married Symonds in a low-key ceremony planned in strict secrecy. The pair are said to have exchanged vows in Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of close friends and family. Issue date: Sunday May 30, 2021.,Image: 613243500, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: FILE PHOTO, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia