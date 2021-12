epa09339944 A man receives a dose of the Janssen vaccine against COVID-19 during the opening of a mobile vaccination centre for vaccination without prior registration, at the main railway station in Prague, Czech Republic, 12 July 2021. Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Health Minister Adam Vojtech opened two mobile vaccination points, in a shopping centre on the outskirts of the capital and at the main railway station in Prague. People interested in vaccination can go to these vaccination points without prior registration. About 35 percent of Czech people have completed their vaccinations. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK