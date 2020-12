Binecuvântări prin interfon: Un preot italian își vizitează toți enoriașii ținuți în case de lockdown, să se asigure că sunt bine

epa08341476 A Milanese resident waves from her balcony, which features an Italian national flag, in Milan, Italy, 03 April 2020. Italy's 60 million inhabitants have been living under a strict national lockdown since 09 March in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which has hit the Mediterranean country especially hard, as it has recorded the highest death toll from the disease in the world so far. EPA-EFE/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO