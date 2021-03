Președintele Ucrainei s-a vaccinat anti-COVID cu AstraZeneca: „Vaccinul ne va permite să trăim din nou fără restricţii”

epa09045943 A handout photo made available by the Presidential press service of Ukraine shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky receiving an injection with the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine in a Military Mobile Hospital during his visit to the Eastern-Ukrainian conflict zone in Luhansk area, Ukraine, 02 March 2021. Ukraine started vaccination against COVID-19 on 24 February 2021. The first shipment of the Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine against COVID-19 was delivered in Ukraine on 23 February. Ukraine has signed a contract for the supply of 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which were developed by AstraZeneca (UK-Sweden) and NovaVax (USA) and are produced at the Serum Institute facilities (India). EPA-EFE/PRSIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES