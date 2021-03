Primarul Parisului, după ce poliția a evacuat cheiurile Senei, în weekend, din cauza aglomerației: „A fost șocant. Nici măcar nu am fost anunțată”

epa09059781 French Police and Gendarmerie forces evacuate the gatherings along the banks of the Canal Saint Martin, as numerous people gathered to enjoy sunbathing in Paris, France, 07 March 2021. The Police Prefecture has banned the consumption of alcohol in central neighborhoods as French capital is placed in a surveillance zone due to the spread of the Covid-19 coronarivus as number of cases continue to rise. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON