Mayor of Mariupol Konstantin Ivashchenko (2-R) stands near armed servicemen as he speaks with members of the local election commission during voting in a referendum on the joining of Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine to Russia, at an outdoor polling station in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, 25 September 2022. From 23 to 27 September, residents of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics as well as the Russian-controlled areas of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine vote in a referendum to join the Russian Federation. On 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered the Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Konstantin Ivashchenko was installed as the mayor of Mariupol by pro-Russian forces in April 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER