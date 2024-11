Les membres de la famille royale britannique auto-exilés, le prince Harry et Meghan Markle (duc et duchesse de Sussex), sont apparus ensemble pour la première fois en trois mois dans une nouvelle vidéo. - Picture MUST credit: Cancilleria Columbia Self-exiled British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have appeared together for the first time in three months in a new video. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about online violence against children. Both wearing dark blazers with UK war dead Remembrance poppies fastened on their lapels. The couple called for greater protections for against the threat of digital violence and harm. After their two-minute speech, they couple a sweet moment as Harry, 40, affectionately wrapped his arm around Meghan, 43. The video message was played at the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia, as the Duke and Duchess called for greater protections for 'the most vulnerable in our world' against the threat of digital violence and harm. Picture supplied by JLPPA