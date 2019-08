epa07754982 Russian riot police carry a detained participant of the liberal opposition protest action in the center of Moscow, Russia, 03 August 2019. Liberal opposition called their supporters to continue their protest actions against rejecting their candidates for Moscow City Duma elections, which is scheuled for 08 September. Most of the candidates have been placed on administrative arrest before and during last week protest action where about 1,300 participants were detained. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV